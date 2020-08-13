Sarawak Biodiversity Centre needs more researchers, says Manyin

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) needs to recruit more scientists to search for new compounds and products from plants for the world market, said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

Making his first visit to SBC as minister in-charge of all research centres in Sarawak, Manyin said after a briefing that he was very impressed that the SBC has reached a level that has a lot of potential.

He felt that the only thing that they needed to do was to recruit more qualified scientists in order to move forward.

Currently, there are 57 scientists at SBC.

“We need to do more research because not only Sarawak but the whole of Malaysia, I think we spend probably less than one percent on research and development (R&D). Sarawak definitely spends less than one percent of its GDP on R&D,” he said.

Manyin noted that in some countries like China or Israel, more than four percent of their GDP was spent on R&D.

He said Sarawak wanted to move forward as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had said that by the year 2030, the government should spend more money on R&D.

“That is why the Chief Minister is quite keen to send our talented students to foreign universities either in England or in the United States or in Japan or China so that they will come up with new ideas and through innovation, we will be able to move forward,” he said.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee was also present during the visit.