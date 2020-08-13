Sarawak still discussing outstanding matters on MA63 to reclaim its rights, says Abang Johari

SEMATAN: Sarawak is still in discussions to reclaim its rights that have been eroded under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, there were still several matters that need to be discussed and have yet to be finalised.

“Our Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin created a special portfolio for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs which will be led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and his deputy is our Mukah MP Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib.

“They will be looking int other matters that we have not settled. We are just waiting for the official meeting,” he told a press conference after visiting the temporary border security post at Telok Melano here today.

He said there were still some outstanding subjects on MA63 that have yet to be discussed.

“When it comes to that, then I will consult the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Consultative Committee on MA63 when the subject is raised,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datu Naroden Majais, Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

Hanifah said at the recent Parliament Sitting that the government was finalising the composition of a Special Council to review the implementation of MA63.

She said the Special Council will be chaired by Muhyiddin and will also include the Sabah Chief Minister, Sarawak Chief Minister, appointed cabinet ministers as well as representatives from federal and state governments as members of the council.

“The government is confident that the success of the council will alleviate the dissatisfaction of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, which has all this while led to tensions in regards to the national unity and integrity and will thus simultaneously seek to strengthen patriotism and nationalism,” she said.