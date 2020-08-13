SRDC mulls setting up infectious disease centre in Sarawak (Video)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) has proposed the setting up of an infectious disease centre to the state government.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin said the SRDC, which is under his ministry, briefed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the matter about two weeks ago.

He said the council had proposed that Sarawak should have an infectious disease centre, which is “more or less like a lab”.

“We plan to start with a Level 3 system because in the world, the highest level is Level 4. We will not be able to do Level 4 because the cost is too high,” he told reporters after his official visit to Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here today.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) classifies infectious diseases into 4-level system to help prevent their transmission, with Level 4 diseases being the most dangerous and infectious – such as the Ebola virus, for example.

“But if we can start at Level 3, that means anything with Covid-19, for example, we will be able to produce our masks and all those things related to the disease.

“At the moment we don’t have the licence to do that, including producing our own masks, and so everything has to be imported from China and from other countries,” he said

Manyin said if Sarawak could have its own centre or lab, it will be able to produce its own equipment and not have to wait for others to supply them.

He noted that the state would have to gain recognition from the World Health Organisation (WHO) first before being able to do so.

“Once we do that then we will have our own (system) and will not be dependent on Peninsular Malaysia.

“Of course it will be quite expensive because for the next five years, we need to come up with RM190 million. That is proposed for the next five years,” he said.

Manyin said the centre is just at the proposal stage and has not been implemented yet.

He said the chief minister had directed SRDC look into the setting up of a centre in detail before his ministry could actually present the idea to the Cabinet.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee was also present at the event.