Such lies, says Uggah over group’s claim Bukit Saban lacks devt

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has slammed a certain group for alleging that there is a lack of development in his Bukit Saban constituency.

During a briefing on Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) implementation in Betong yesterday, Uggah called on voters in Bukit Saban not to listen to “such lies” spread by the group who had been moving around the constituency.

“Please if you (members of the group) must, go around the constituency in broad daylight so that you can see clearly what we have done.

“Do not go at night as you will not be able to see anything,” he said.

In highlighting examples of development in Bukit Saban, Uggah pointed out that 99 per cent of the area is linked to the state electricity grid while 85 per cent are enjoying treated water.

“We are not resting on our laurels nor are being complacent. We are in the process of doing even more and in particular on socio-economic development through modern agriculture,” he added.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, had earlier visited the recently-completed Betong Jungle Produce Market built at a cost of RM5 million.

He spent about 30 minutes interacting with the hawkers there to check on their satisfaction and also expectations for their new trading place.

Accompanying him were Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap, political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu, and Betong Resident Friday Belik.