Alleged human organ trafficker remanded for 7 days by Magistrate’s Court in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 14): The 48-year-old man, who is alleged to be a human organ trafficker in an investigative report by the British tabloid, The Sun, has been remanded for seven days by a Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate police investigation.

Assistant Registrar of the Kuching Subordinate Courts, Mosidi Husseini, granted the remand after an application was submitted by investigating officer, ASP Nor Elyanis Mohd Yusoff.

The suspect had surrendered himself at the Kuching District police Headquarters yesterday afternoon.

In a statement yesterday to confirm that the suspect was in their custody, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar M M Sree said the police had been hunting for him since The Sun published its report online.

He also said the suspect, who is reportedly a local and the father-of-four, was being investigated under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The Sun, in its report on Aug 8, detailed how its reporter – pretending to be a kidney buyer for a relative in the Uk who needed a transplant – met with the father-of-four at a hotel here.

During the meeting, which was captured on video, the local man said he had been selling organs since 2010 but began using Facebook two years ago to lure poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs to desperate patients.

The report also said the man bragged about having more than ‘100 potential people willing to sell their kidneys,’ and that his fee included bribes for a clinic in Manila, Philippines to perform the operations.

The tabloid said that the man initially charged a fee of 55,000 pounds (RM301,500) for supplying the kidney and an additional 65,000 pounds (RM356,300) for payment to the clinic. However, he dropped the total fee to 85,000 pounds (RM466,000).

The Sun’s report also claimed that global transplant tourism is a one-billion pound industry.