Applications for Malaysia-Singapore RGL, PCA cross-border travel fully booked for Aug 17-19

JOHOR BAHRU: Applications for cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes beginning Aug 17 have reached their maximum quota for the first three days.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the Malaysian Immigration Department had received 180 RGL and 6,000 PCA applications for the first three days since Monday (Aug 10).

“As of this evening, I see that the quota for Aug 17, 18 and 19 has been filled up. Under the RGL, we allow 400 people a week, so that means between 50 and 60 people per day. As for the PCA, it’s 2,000 people per day.

“The result of application for cross-border travel will only be known a day before their travel dates,” he said.

He told reporters this after briefing the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim regarding the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here today.

Also present was Johor State Health director Dr Aman Rabu.

Baharuddin said that to ensure smooth traffic flow, relevant departments and agencies, like the police and the Johor Health Department, would deploy sufficient personnel at the bus, pedestrian, car and motorcycle lanes.

Meanwhile, Dr Aman said the state health department was ready for the reopening of the border, including to carry out COVID-19 screenings and tests.

On July 26, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met at the halfway mark of Causeway.

It was a symbolic gesture to mark the agreement by both countries to reopen their borders on Aug 17 after both nations closed their borders to curb the spread of COVID-19, beginning with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by Malaysia on March 18.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries while the PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work. – Bernama