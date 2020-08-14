Baru: NCR land still hot button issue during state polls

KUCHING: Native Customary Rights (NCR) on land will remain a major issue for the Dayak communities in the state election, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member Baru Bian.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman recalled that although political experts and pundits had claimed during the 2016 state election that NCR over land was no longer relevant in Sarawak, that was not the case.

“Being involved in this issue all my legal and political life, I know that this NCR issue is very relevant and one of the hottest issues amongst the Dayak communities. In the 14th General Election (in 2018) when I stood in Selangau, evidently NCR is still alive and relevant.

“This is because the Dayak communities regard land as the most important asset they have which they had inherited from their forefathers. To the natives, ‘Land is life’. If land is taken away from them, they will die,” he said during the ‘The Sarawak State Election: What Lies Ahead?’ webinar organised by ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute yesterday.

During the current Covid-19 pandemic, he said many natives had gone back to toiling their land, and they begin to realise just how valuable their land is in such a crisis.

“This issue is still relevant because there are still huge tracts of NCR lands, ie. pemakai menua (territorial domain) and pulau galau (communal forest reserves) being occupied and actively controlled by outsiders, either big private companies, by government institutions or corporations.

“Their hunting grounds are gone, their rivers are contaminated and their very existence is threatened. As this realty enveloped them, they are awakened to the fact that their source of livelihood would soon disappear and it would consequently deprive them of living off their land,” he said.

Baru said two issues regarding NCR land are now greatly debated in social media, one of which is on the amendment made to the State Land Code in 2018 and the other is on whether NCR lands should be surveyed under section 6 or 18 of the Land Code.

He claimed that there were restrictions even though the territorial domain concept, which is consistent with ‘pemakai menoa’ concept, and ‘usufructuary right’ had been recognised by the State Government following the amendment.

“It is only restricted to a maximum of 1,000 hectares and usufructuary right as I know is only right on the land but not in the land. There are many case laws that distinguish the right ‘on’ and ‘in’ the land which had been imported from other jurisdictions by our courts,” he said.

He also mentioned that he had made his view clear that if ever survey was done on NCR lands it should be done straight away under section 18.

“Section 18 titles are given in perpetuity with no fees payable. Whereas Section 6 survey is a gazetting of an area as communal reserve for a particular native community therefore no proper title issued out. It’s a parameter survey of an area which will not include pemakai menua or pulau galau.

“In my experience as a lawyer, any acquisition of such land for public purposes will not be compensated by the Government because that land is not deemed an NCR land. So many natives out there want their NCR lands given proper titles and that’s only possible under section 18,” he said.

Among other issues that would come into play during the state polls, Baru said, were the racial imbalance in the civil service, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sarawak’s rights over oil and gas and the related royalty and payments, the Territorial Sea Act 2012 and religious freedom.