Beirut explosion: All M’sians in Lebanon reported to be safe

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysians in Beirut, Lebanon, have so far been reported to be safe, although the number of casualties due to the massive explosion that shook the Lebanese capital last week has now reached 160 people while another 5,000 were injured and 60 are still reported missing.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said based on the latest information, there have been no reports about victims from Malaysia.

Mohd Redzuan was replying to a supplementary question from Dr Kelvin Yii (DAP-Bandar Kuching) who wanted to know if Malaysians were affected in the incident, during the Ministers’ Question Time yesterday.

The two huge explosions which reportedly rocked the Lebanese capital on Aug 4 at about 6.10pm local time, is believed to have been caused by chemicals stored in a warehouse in Beirut Port.

Answering Dr Yii’s’s original question about the government’s plan to channel aid to the country, Mohd Redzuan said Malaysia had agreed to donate RM1 million in humanitarian relief assistance to Lebanon as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Aug 8.

“The National Disaster Management Agency on Aug 10 has issued an expenditure authorisation letter to the Foreign Ministry for the money to be channelled to the Lebanon Red Cross,” he said.

“The Foreign Ministry is examining several methods to channel this contribution to the Lebanese Red Cross and this matter will be finalised immediately,” he said. — Bernama