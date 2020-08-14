Bungalow case: Political activist withdraws appeal

GEORGE TOWN: Political activist Muhsin Abdul Latheef today filed a notice to withdraw his appeal for review against the High Court’s decision to drop corruption charges involving former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and businessman Phang Li Koon.

Lawyer Dr Shamsher Singh Thind, representing Muhsin, said that the withdrawal of the appeal was made as Lim and Phang are currently facing charges in the Butterworth Sessions Court and with the view that there was no need for the same case to be heard again.

He said that Muhsin had previously been criticised by some quarters when he lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against both after the High Court granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on former Penang chief minister and Phang over their corruption charges, involving the purchase of a land lot and bungalow at below market value.

“Muhsin had filed the appeal for review in order to get justice in this case. But now that Lim and Phang have been brought to court, let the court decide whether they are guilty or otherwise,” he told a press conference here yesterday. – Bernama