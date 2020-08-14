Condominium residents secure court order compelling contractor to rectify shoddy work

KUCHING: The management corporation made up of residents of a condominium here has secured a court order for its contractor to repair roof leakages on its five blocks which houses 200 units.

A spokesperson of the management corporation said they obtained the High Court order against the well-known roofing contractor on July 27 this year, and that the court also dismissed a counterclaim filed by the contractor against them for alleged work disruption.

“Basically the contractor failed to rectify and make good the defects on the works done by it,” he said when met by The Borneo Post yesterday, adding the total cost of repair is about RM1.1 million.

According to the spokesperson, a six-month work agreement was signed in 2015 between the management and contractor, but that leakages started to appear in 2016 and that despite the warranty period still in effect, the contractor did not carry out the necessary repairs.

“In 2017, the management corporation engaged a consultant to assess the extent of damages and, unable to tolerate the problem anymore, sued the contractor in 2018 for shoddy work particularly on roofing refurbishment,” he added.

He also recounted how sometime in 2017, a roof gutter almost hit one of the residents when it fell to the ground, adding that vegetation even began growing on or near the defective roofs.

“After three years of trial and deliberation, finally the court has brought justice to the case which is a great relief to the management corporation,” the spokesman said.