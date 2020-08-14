‘Covid-19: 11 local infections among 15 new cases’

PUTRAJAYA: Fifteen new cases of positive Covid-19 including 11 local transmissions were reported in Malaysia yesterday, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 9,129, including 183 active cases with infectivity.

He said the local transmission cases involved 10 Malaysians —one from pre-surgery screening at a medical centre in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and nine from the new Tawar cluster in Kedah — and a foreigner from screening done prior to departure for overseas.

“There were four imported cases, all involving Malaysians, with three cases in Selangor who returned from Indonesia and one from Yemen (in the FT of Kuala Lumpur),” he told a press conference on

Covid-19 here.

Four cases had recovered and were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 8,821, or 96.6 per cent of the total number of cases, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Covid-19 death toll remains at 125 as no fatalities were reported yesterday.

“Two positive cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit and none requires ventilator support,” he said. —Bernama