Covid-19: 20 new positive cases detected in Malaysia today, 13 of which are local transmissions

KUCHING (Aug 14): Malaysia recorded 20 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 9,149, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

In a live update on its Facebook page today, the ministry said seven out of the total positive cases were imported cases, where four were detected in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor and one in Sarawak.

The remaining 13 were locally-transmitted cases involving 12 in Kedah and one in Pulau Pinang.

“Out of the 12 cases in Kedah, 10 were detected from the Tawar Cluster, one from the Muda Cluster and one was a Severe Acute Respiratory infection (Sari) case.

“One case was detected in Pulau Pinang, also from the Tawar Cluster in Kedah,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, seven cases recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,828.

The death toll in the country remains unchanged at 125 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, there are a total of 196 active cases, with four of them receiving treatment at intensive care units, out of which one patient currently requires intubation.