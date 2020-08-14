Father watches in horror as crocodile attacks, drags son into water

SANDAKAN: A man watched in horror when a crocodile attacked and dragged away his eight-year-old son into the water in Kampung Muhibbah Hujung here about 11am on Wednesday.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kinabatangan officer Captain Ahmad Roslan Mohd Kamel said the department received a report on the case about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

He said the victim, Asmin Abdullah and his father had gone to the river to take a bath about 10am that day.

When the boy’s father turned his back for a few minutes, he heard water splashing sound behind him.

He then turned back and was shocked to see that his son was attacked by a crocodile before he disappeared into the water.

An hour later, the father saw the crocodile resurfaced near the opposite side of the river and immediately called for help.

Personnel from APM Kinabatangan, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysian Police, Kinabatangan District Wildlife Department as well as villagers used five boats to search for the boy who was still missing at press time.