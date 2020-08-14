Fuel prices: RON95 and RON97 up 5 sen, diesel up 3 sen

KUCHING (Aug 14): The price of fuel will go up across the board this week, as RON95, RON97 and diesel all record increases.

The price of RON95 will go up five sen to RM1.68 per litre, while RON97 will also see a five sen increase to RM1.98 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.83 per litre, up by three sen.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Aug 21.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.