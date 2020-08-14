Govt urged to consult stakeholders before reducing face mask price

KOTA KINABALU: The government has been urged to consult pharmaceutical societies before deciding on the new ceiling price for three-ply face masks which will be further reduced to RM1 from RM1.50 without any grace period.

In a joint statement yesterday, the pharmaceutical societies lauded the government’s efforts in trying to make face masks more affordable to the masses, but they sincerely hope that the government will consult more stakeholders, especially those representing pharmacists, namely the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society, Sarawak Pharmaceutical Society and Sabah Pharmaceutical Society before making such decisions that have far reaching consequences.

They said that there are many grades of face masks currently sold in the market.

“The medical grade masks which are only used by our healthcare professionals at the frontline settings have much better bacteria and viral filtration compared to non-medical grade face masks. Medical grade masks will be 95% above filtration compared to non medical grade which will be merely 65% to 80%.

“The cost of manufacturing for a medical grade three-ply face mask is much higher. Therefore, we would like to urge the government to set ceiling prices for different grades of three-ply masks instead of a blanket price for medical masks only,” they said in the statement.

The pharmaceutical societies suggested the government should also consider reinforcing the requirements of newly manufactured face masks being registered with the Medical Device Authority (MDA) now that face mask manufacturing has resumed normally to prevent subpar imports.

Secondly, they also urged the government to take into consideration the extra logistical costs of bringing the medical grade face masks over to Sabah and Sarawak. With sea freights and air cargo volume still expensive, the cost is always higher in East Malaysia.

“Thirdly, with the sudden announcement of price decrease, our community pharmacies are forced to sell at a loss as they keep high volume of stocks of good medical grade masks for the public (which were purchased at a higher cost). Further, by reducing the ceiling price drastically to RM1 or lower, it may inadvertently encourage the production of sub-standard face masks, thus defeating the purpose of providing vital protection to the rakyat.

“Fourthly, the government can consider subsidising face masks for the B40 group of Malaysians instead of forcefully decreasing the ceiling price. Our community pharmacies are ever ready to assist in the distribution to ensure the free/subsidized face masks reach those that truly needs them.

“Finally, we would also like to once again remind the public to purchase face masks from reputable sources. Try to avoid buying face masks from online platforms or any shops as their quality is not guaranteed. Together we can continue to protect one another during the Covid-19 epidemic.”