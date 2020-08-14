Iban radio show WAIfm now back to usual programming

KUCHING: WAIfm, a popular Iban-language radio channel in Sarawak, has reverted to its original programming after it caused an outcry when it switched from being a statewide to localised transmission from Aug 1.

Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Ali Biju, who brought the issue to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s attention yesterday, announced the return of WAIfm’s original programming in a statement today.

“The Minister in his letter informed me that he has instructed RTM Malaysia to immediately revert to the original programming at WaiFM.

“I am very thankful to the Minister for recognising our issues and taking swift and decisive action to resolve the matter immediately,” he said.

The Saratok MP he had been informed that as of today, WaiFM had reverted to the original programming.

This, he said, was indeed good news for listeners, especially for those living in the interior of Sarawak.

“I will continue to do my best to bridge Sarawak issues with the Federal Government in my capacity as a Deputy Minister at the Federal level under the premiership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.