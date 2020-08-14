Malaysia’s first 5G testbed goes online in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 14): The nation’s first 5G Test Bed situated at the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) here serves as a testament of Sarawak’s progressive approach in digital economy transformation, said Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

The testbed was the government’s initiative through Centexs, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to promote and coordinate the test and research into the development of 5G, he explained.

“The testbed is also designed to help everyone, especially in the industry (to) understand the challenges and needs involved in deploying new 5G techology and applications,” he said when speaking at the launch of the 5G testbed today.

In order to drive early adoption and innovation of 5G technology, the 5G testbed acts as a nucleus and trigger to stimulate the people to explore and deploy new use cases and innovation of 5G technology, he said.

He added that Centexs’ role was to utilise the testbed for the development of training programmes for students as well as develop digital talent in various use cases of the 5G technology.

“(Meanwhile), SDEC will bring together partners that include global technology leaders, developers, government and private sectors and academia to assist in the industries to understand the opportunities and challenges in deploying the new 5G technologies and develop solutions.

“These solutions later on can then be rolled out to industries for commercialisation and to the public at large,” he added.

The launch of the 5G testbed today saw the virtual signing of a memorandum of understanding of 5G partnership documents between Centexs, SDEC, Huawei Technologies and Maxis Berhad, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan Ming and Maxis Berhad CEO Gokhan Ogut, who witnessed the event via live video conference in Kuala Lumpur also signed on behalf of their respective companies; while the signatories for Centexs and SDEC were their respective CEOs Syeed Mohd Hussein Abdul Rahman and Sudarnoto Osman.

Meanwhile, Centexs in a statement said the 5G testbed platform showcased the technology, innovation, research and development, training, workforce reskilling and upskilling, commercialization and industry transformation, with the first initiative was to set up a 5G Smart City Test Bed.

The centre, through its Digital Academy, is in partnership with leading global technology companies including Huawei Technologies and EON Reality, and is currently embarking on the second phase of the Huawei Advanced Program-Huawei Certified ICT Associate (MCIA) digital infrastructure training

“SDEC has initiated Centre of Excellence Open Lab, an innovation platform which allows university researchers and start-ups (including university spin-offs) to utilise Centre of Excellence technology partners digital tools and platforms.

“High value and viable Intellectual Property (IPs) can be translated into marketable products and services through SDEC. Centre of Excellence is responsible for University research collaboration, Centre of Excellence Open Lab and Digital Economy test beds,” Centexs said.