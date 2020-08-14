Man jailed10 years for statutory rape

KUCHING: An unemployed man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and three strokes of the cane for statutory rape of his underage girlfriend by the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The man, 25, impregnated his girlfriend, 13, who subsequently gave birth to a baby boy recently.

The accused, who was not represented, changed his plea to guilty during the re-mentioning of the case in front of Judge Jason Juga.

The man raped the girl at her house in Petra Jaya sometime in March 2019.

According to the facts of case, the duo started dating on Jan 3, 2019.

After the rape, the girl became pregnant and a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test revealed that the baby was indeed the accused’s child.

It is understood that the doctor at a clinic here lodged a police report after treating a minor female patient (victim) who was pregnant, last year.

The accused was charged and convicted under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and whipping, on conviction.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted.