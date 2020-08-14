Man suspected of breaking into house apprehended by Kota Samarahan police

KUCHING: A house break-in suspect was apprehended by the Kota Samarahan police within a few hours, thanks to the homeowner’s son detailed description of the suspect’s getaway car.

Kota Samarahan police district chief DSP Sudirman Kram in a statement said a call was received of the break-in around 3pm yesterday (Aug 13).

“A police patrol who were in the area responded to the call and started to keep an eye out for the suspect’s vehicle. Upon reaching Taman Punan, Kota Samarahan they came across the suspect and made the arrest,” said Sudirman.

According to the homeowner, his two sons were alone at home during the break-in.

One of the sons who saw the suspect inside the house shouted for help which startled and caused the suspect to flee.

“In his haste, the suspect climbed out of a bedroom window and into his car, a Proton Iswara,” said Sudirman.

He added that the homeowner reported that only a piggy bank containing RM400 was missing from the house.

The piggy bank was however soon recovered by police inside the suspect’s car and is currently being kept as evidence.

The suspect, a 23-year-old storekeeper is currently remanded until Aug 18 for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Initial investigations showed that the suspect gained entry into the house by dismantling and forcing open one of the house windows.