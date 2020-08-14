Ministry to look into changes made to WAIfm by RTM S’wak

MIRI: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will look into the changes made by RTM Sarawak to its WAIfm programming as well

as termination of other Iban radio shows, says Saratok MP Ali Biju.

He said this was stated by its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah when the pair met yesterday, during which Ali presented the latter with a letter of complaint on the issue.

“I have taken note of the recent changes in the Iban programme on RTM Sarawak. I have also taken note of the various complaints raised by NGOs and respected Iban figures on this serious matter.

“As an Iban myself, I completely understand the paramount importance of Iban radio programmes as they affect many aspects of our daily lives. Radio is still the main mode of communication for important news and information for many Ibans living in the interior of Sarawak,” he said in a press statement.

Ali, who is Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said the latest changes to the programming as well as termination of various other radio shows has not been well received by almost all Iban listeners, adding that many have personally messaged him.

“The changes have disrupted the flow of vital news and information to Ibans living all over Sarawak. The cancellation of popular time-tested shows has made many listeners angry. This is extremely regrettable,” he said.

WAIfm, a popular Iban-language channel that reached listeners throughout Sarawak when it was first introduced, was turned into a localised station starting Aug 1, and can now only be heard by listeners within the radio station’s area.

Following the change, many Iban listeners voiced their unhappiness as they had been relying on the programme to get information and updates on current issues, as well as important news from friends and family members living in other parts of the state.

Ali, meanwhile, described his discussion with Saifuddin yesterday as ‘constructive’, adding the minister gave his assurance that he would look into the matter immediately.