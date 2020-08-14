OurShop launches ‘Shop Sama Kamek’ campaign in East Malaysia

KUCHING: Following on from the success of the Save Our Shops campaign in April 2020, AirAsia’s logistics arm Teleport is gearing up to launch another campaign called ‘Shop Sama Kamek’.

This campaign is held in conjunction with the Government’ Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) Micro and SMEs (MSMEs) E-commerce Campaign that was rolled out in June by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The ‘Shop Sama Kamek’ campaign will be launched specifically to support more East Malaysia merchants to sell food items online on OurShop, AirAsia’s e-commerce platform in September.

With the launch of this ‘Shop Sama Kamek’ campaign, OurShop will recruit a total of 300 merchants from small and medium enterprises in East Malaysia ranging from food categories of fresh, frozen and packaged food.

“In order to fulfill our campaign needs and revive the local economy, we have received approval by the Government for a grant to initiate cross-border delivery, marketing efforts and training for merchants. This will allow us to provide the necessary resources and needs to support merchants in East Malaysia to be E-commerce ready,” said Pete Chareonwongsak, chief executive officer of Teleport.

Pete continued, “Through this initiative, we will not only promote products by East Malaysian merchants direct to consumers but also raise awareness on the ease and affordability to order fresh, frozen or packaged food from East Malaysia to Klang Valley.

“At the same time, we look forward to generating job opportunities for anyone to join our community of Teleport delivery partners to fulfill on-demand and next-day delivery.”

Through the ‘Shop Sama Kamek’ campaign, selected merchants who register with Teleport will be supported and equipped with the necessary skills to market their products online.

This would be done by auto-enrolling selected merchants into a specialised development programme by RedBeat Academy called ‘BINA Digital’ which will help enhance skills and certify merchants to prepare them to start selling their products to customers in other parts of Malaysia and regionally.

New merchants joining the platform will also receive zero per cent commission and will only be charged two per cent gateway fees when onboarding. Setup fees for merchants will also be waived and they will be supported with solutions to their marketplace, delivery and payments along with exposure to the Klang Valley customers. Teleport will also assist in promoting, marketing and branding the new merchants to customers in Klang Valley.

Interested merchants in East Malaysia can sign up by visiting bit.ly/ourshopmerchants.