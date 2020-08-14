Pang to contest under PCS in state polls

KOTA KINABALU: Former two-term Merotai assemblyman Datuk Pang Yuk Ming has confirmed that he would be contesting in the upcoming state election under Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

Pang, who is PCS deputy president and previously held the post of vice president in Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), however said he had not confirmed which state seat he would be contesting for.

“We are still open to cooperating with local parties and I see the possibility of contesting either in the parliament constituency of Kalabakan, Tawau or Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Pang further said his intent in contesting in the state election was to further the Sabahan agenda with an experienced line-up of leaders in PCS. He believed the future of Sabah would also be determined with the original agenda of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 as the core of the fight, to secure equal rights for Sabah.

“We want to fulfil the criteria for Sabahans because their dreams are also our aspirations, and we also prioritise cooperation with local parties.

“At the same time, we do not want to make enemies of parties from out of Sabah, however we believe that PCS is a Sabahan party which truly understands the hearts of Sabahans,” said Pang.

According to him, Sabah was seen to have huge potential for development especially in tourism, however it has not been fully explored, including landscape development. He added that Sabah was blessed with resources and needed a solid state government administration to boost the economy from its compromised position in the past two years.

“I believe the crucial agenda of boosting the Sabah economy comes with a team of leaders with credibility which can ensure the fate of the people is cared for.

“I also believe in the credibility of the president of PCS to lead our agenda in upholding the fate of Sabahans, for someone with vast experience not only at a national level, but internationally,” said Pang.