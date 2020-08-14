PBS’ Dr Yee expected to contest Api-Api seat

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai is willing to stand in Api-Api state seat in the upcoming Sabah snap election if appointed by the party.

This means that a multi-cornered fight is imminent for incumbent Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew, who is most likely to defend the Api-Api state seat.

Meanwhile, Parti Cinta Sabah will possibly field its deputy president Datuk Pang Yuk Ming, who is a former assistant minister of tourism, culture and environment, whereas Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to appoint a heavyweight as candidate for the seat.

Meanwhile, businessman Ng Chun Sua has indicated that he was ready to contest the Api-Api state seat as an independent.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has yet to make an announcement on whether it would contest in the state polls.

Yee, when contacted yesterday, said he would be willing to contest and wrestle back the Api-Api state seat if fielded by PBS.

Yee entered politics in 1994 as the candidate for Likas state seat. He was defeated by SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

In 1995, he won the Tanjung Aru parliamentary seat and successfully defended the seat in 1999. In the 2004 general election, Yee was elected as the Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP) but lost the seat to the then Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Datuk Hiew King Chew in 2008.

As for state seat, Yee has served as the assemblyman for Api-Api state constituency for three terms. He was elected as Api-Api assemblyman in 1999, 2004 and 2008.

He was fielded for the Api-Api state seat again in the 13th General Election (GE13) and GE14 in 2013 and 2018 respectively but lost the seat to Liew, who contested under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Yee was formerly the deputy chief minister and minister of resource development and information technology.

During his tenure as MP and state assemblyman, he had initiated various developments and programmes, including the Chinese-style archway at Gaya Street, upgrading the facilities in schools and urban areas as well as launched the Teachers’ Day card drawing competition among students.