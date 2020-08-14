Public urged to be the police’s eyes and ears to eradicate online gambling

KUCHING (Aug 14): The public are urged to become the eyes and ears of the police to successfully eradicate online gambling activities in their area.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said such information is vital for the police to take immediate action against the suspect(s).

“The information and identity of whistleblowers will be confidential,” said Aidil in a statement today.

Any information regarding the matter, he said, can be made by calling the Padawan District Police headquarters at 082-862233.

Yesterday (Aug 13), the Padawan district police arrested two male suspects for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at two separate premises in Batu Kawa.

“Police also seized two smartphones and RM271 in cash money from both suspects,” he added.

The suspects aged 24 years old and 21 years old will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

In a separate case yesterday, police also arrested a 19-year-old male suspect for allegedly trying to steal a bicycle at MJC Batu Kawa.

He was successfully apprehended by the owner of the bicycle before being handed over to the police.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.