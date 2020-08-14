Road upgrade to tap into Maragang’s eco-tourism potential

MIRi: The Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) has allocated RM3.5 million to upgrade an access road to Rumah Ajang Renang to tap into the eco-tourism potential of Maragang in Lawas.

NRDA chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said plans are afoot to upgrade the 3.5km road through a plantation based on its current alignment.

“NRDA will discuss with the oil palm company for agreement and undertaking to allow the road to be upgraded to R1 standard,” he said on Tuesday when visiting the longhouse, located around an hour’s drive from Lawas town.

The longhouse is only accessible by the plantation road.

Awang Tengah thanked the company for its past cooperation in allowing the longhouse to be built there and enabling the government to supply the isolated longhouse with electricity and water.

He added that better road accessibility will be a boon for tourism and economic spin-offs to tap into the potential of Rumah Ajang’s close proximity to the beautiful Maragang waterfall and the mountainous landscape.

On water supply in Merapok, Awang Tengah said the supply capacity would be increased 10 times to two million litres per day (MLD) to meet local demand.

He said the treatment plant would act as a back-up once most of Lawas District is connected to the grid system from the regional treatment plant in future.