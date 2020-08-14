‘Second trunk road will activate more economic activities’

SIBU: The proposed construction of the second trunk road will create a development corridor that will activate more economic activities in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the proposed road, an alternative to the coastal road and Pan-Borneo highway,would also open up more land and allow for the construction of more infrastructural facilities such as airports, seaports and others.

He said it would also benefit the rural folk and allow companies to expand their businesses by exploring the export markets.

“It will also allow us to develop our own land, market our produce and products for export, and create more opportunities for companies to expand their businesses.

“Sarawak is big but with very little population, and our domestic market is very small.

“We thus have to focus on providing more facilities and infrastructure so that companies are able to penetrate the bigger overseas markets,” he said at the presentation of compensation cheques to people whose land are acquired for the proposed second trunk road (package C2) which involves the upgrading of Tanjung Genting road from Simpang Tulai Lanang Bridge) at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Resources, said development in China was a good example of how the availability of facilities and infrastructure could turn the country into the second largest economy in the world.

Many places in China were still undeveloped in the 1960s and 1970s. Its people were still poor.

“Now, China has changed much because it focuses on the development of infrastructure.

“There are beautiful highways every where, which lead to the development of seaports, airports, telecommunication services and other infrastructure.”

He also said China was developing very fast in all sectors which include manufacturing, electrical, and even agriculture.

The Sarawak government wanted the same thing for its people and to achieve a developed state status by 2030, he added.

Meanwhile, 160 people received the compensation cheques of about RM5.2 million which involves 14.70 hectares of land.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, superintendent of Land and Survey Department Sibu Kiu Chiong Chong, and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming were among those present at the event.