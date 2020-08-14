‘SRDC to keep raising awareness on Covid-19’

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is proceeding with efforts to instil and raise public awareness on the scourge of Covid-19, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said this includes disseminating relevant information and knowledge related to the dangers of the pandemic, whereby the people in SRDC’s jurisdiction would be informed on what needs to be done to avoid being infected with the virus.

“They will be told about the symptoms of Covid-19 and procedures for obtaining appropriate health assistance,” he told reporters after leading a Covid-19 awareness programme in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong was among those who accompanied Sempurai.

According to Sempurai, the council will also ensure that businesses operate in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures of the Recovery Movement Control Order, especially in areas frequented by large crowds.

“This includes maintaining physical distancing and high personal hygiene, as well as reminding people to stay at home if there is no necessity to go out,” he said.