Taman Selera Harmoni in push towards full BeSS certification

SIBU: Taman Selera Harmoni food court here is aiming to secure full Clean, Safe and Healthy (BeSS) recognition before 2022 as part of efforts to uplift its image as a clean and hygienic premises.

In stating this, Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said this was after 13 hawkers from the food court were nominated to undergo BeSS certification.

“We hope to add this (BeSS) recognition as another accolade after winning second place in the Sarawak Hornbill Award some time ago.

“The hawkers are given a month to make the necessary preparations while the assessment results are expected to be out before year end,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

BeSS is an initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to promote the provision of safe and healthy food.

According to Abdul Taib, the hawkers at Taman Selera Harmoni regard BeSS as the highest recognition, adding that the association will do its best to assist them to achieve it.

“It is the association’s fervent hope (for Taman Selera Harmoni) to be accorded full BeSS recognition before 2022,” he said.

Touching on the key criteria, he said the assessment will be on maintenance of clean premises, provision of safe food, provision of healthy food, and preparation of food in proper serving portions according to individual needs.

He recalled that efforts to strengthen the food court began about three years ago after it was upgraded by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) through the efforts of Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also Nangka assemblyman.

Abdul Taib said at that time, the association encouraged hawkers to participate in food-handling courses, get anti-typhoid injection and also fulfil requirements under the Food Act 1983.

“It was quite difficult to implement such efforts in the beginning but with the assistance from Dr Annuar through his service centre as well as MOH and SMC, efforts to strengthen Taman Selera Harmoni eventually bore fruit.”

He said the food court – comprising five stalls selling merchandise, 15 drinks stalls and 30 food stalls – only scored an average mark of 73.5 per cent during MOH’s inspection for the period 2017/2018.

The average mark went up to 87.3 per cent for the 2018/2019 period and, during an inspection carried out by the ministry during the Recovery Movement Control Order period, improved to an impressive 98.1 per cent for 2019/2020, he added.

Meanwhile, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang hoped all 13 hawkers nominated will receive their BeSS certification.

He believed obtaining such certification would give confidence to customers of the high standard of food hygiene and safety at Taman Selera Harmoni.

“I think the BeSS certification will help raise the bar in terms of providing clean, safe and healthy food,” he said.