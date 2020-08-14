Tourism infrastructure coming up in Telok Melano, Sematan, Lundu

SEMATAN: The Sarawak government will provide basic infrastructure for tourism that will include hospitality components at Telok Melano, Sematan and Lundu, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this initiative was part of a masterplan for these areas in view of their potential to become tourist attraction.

“With the availability of such infrastructure, the private sector can come in to invest and market this destination to the world. We have national parks and beautiful beaches as the attraction.

“It is from the point of view of tourism progress that we will develop in this area,” he told a press conference after the earth-breaking ceremony of the Telok Melano mosque and ‘Anjung Usahawan’ centre here yesterday.

He said the Sarawak government would also provide electricity and water supplies with an allocation of RM6 million to implement a temporary water supply resource at Telok Melano.

“We have a masterplan based on the state’s water grid from Bengoh Dam to bring water here. It will, however, take time to implement this project.

“We have a short-term project under the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) as well as the local authority to build a temporary source of water costing around RM6 million while waiting for the main grid to be extended to Lundu,” he said.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) campus in Lundu would serve as a practical centre for augmented reality (AR) courses.

“We will be working with EON Reality, an international renowned company to realise this course. An AR laboratory will be located at Centexs Santubong campus while the practical course will be conducted in Lundu.

“Centexs Lundu campus will be equipped with residential facilities to enable students to stay on campus and study the various disciplines under IT including AR,” he said, adding that a cyber security course in collaboration with Huawei would also be made available at the Lundu campus.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datu Naroden Majais, Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion were also present at the event.