Tractor driver crushed to death

BEAUFORT: A man was killed when he was pinned underneath a tractor at an oil palm plantation at Kampung Luagan. here on Wednesday.

Abdul Hamid Rajja, 59, from Taman Jade, Kampung Tanjung Aru, Labuan died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the victim was using the tractor to upload oil palm fruits in the plantation around 2.30pm.

“The victim tried to cross a small drain but lost control of the machine.

“He fell into the drain and the tractor overturned and pinned him.

“Fire and rescue services personnel were called to extract the victim who was confirmed dead by paramedics due to severe head and body injuries,” he said.

The body was taken to the Beaufort hospital for a post-mortem and the victim’s family members have been notified,” said Azmir, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.