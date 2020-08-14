Trio nabbed for transporting illegal immigrants

SERIAN: The 10th Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (10 RRD) captured three local men in Balai Ringin on Wednesday for attempting to transport illegal immigrants (Pati) back to Indonesia.

A press statement from the First Division Infantry said seven 10 RRD personnel led by Sgt Steve Saba were conducting Ops Awas at an oil palm plantation around 4km from the Malaysian-Indonesian border at 9am when they spotted four men, five women, and two children passing the area on three motorcycles.

“Three local men acting as middle persons who attempted to transport the Pati through the illegal entry points were detained along with the Pati.

“They are believed to have been on their way back to the neighbouring country using the illegal route,” said the statement.

The detentions were later reported to 10 RRD commanding officer Lt Col Rashidi Ghazali and the suspects brought to the Serian police station for further action.

Seized during the arrests were three motorcycles and mobile phones estimated to be worth RM12,500.

The press statement added that under Ops Benteng, the army would continue to be vigilant and further increase security controls, especially in dealing with cross-border crime.