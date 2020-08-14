Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak supports formation of MA63 special council

KUCHING: Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) supports the formation of the Special Council to Review the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In a statement yesterday, YPS chief executive Datu Aloysius Dris said he concurred with the special council and its efforts to restore the rights of Sarawakians.

“A Parliamentary Select Committee is not necessary for now as having the council would suffice,” said Dris.

“Let them complete their process without hindrance in order to achieve the desired result, which is already in sight.”

He said YPS has full confidence in the council’s abilities to realise the objective of restoring the spirit of MA63.

“Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak would like to see that the rights of the people are put in the right position and we believe that it will revitalise the confidence of the people,” he said.

He stressed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has proven that their efforts and hearts lie with the interests of the people.

“The GPS government thus far, has been able to read the situation and the socio-political climate in order to achieve what is best for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Dris cited the example of how the GPS government has assisted with the building of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Complex, which would not only benefit Unifor but also the general public as the new complex will have facilities for exhibitions, seminars, weddings, and other functions.

“In addition to that, the spacious outdoor concourse can be used for festivities and religious prayers. This will not only strengthen unity among Sarawakians but also enhance interfaith relations of both within Unifor and others,” he added.

On Monday, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib told Parliament the government is finalising the composition of the Special Council to Review the Implementation of the MA63 and that it would be brought to the cabinet soon.

She said the special council is a forum specially set up to discuss and monitor the overall implementation of MA63 together with the Sabah and Sarawak state governments.