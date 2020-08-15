10 issued RM1,000 compound each for flouting SOPs in police ops

KUCHING: The police issued compounds of RM1,000 each to seven individuals and three operators of premises for not adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on Wednesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said personnel from Tabuan Jaya police station, Sungai Maong police station, Santubong police station, and Bintawa police station conducted inspections at Muara Tabuan, Hakka Avenue, Bandar Baru Samariang, and Tanjong Bako between 10.10am and 11.18pm.

“During the inspections, a total of five individuals who were in public places were found to have violated the Recovery Movement Control Order rules where all of them failed to comply with the SOP as gazetted by the government.

“Inspections at business premises have found that a total of three premises owners failed to comply with the SOPs to conduct business operations such as providing temperature screening, customer registration, and providing sanitiser,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He added two customers were also found to have failed to comply with the SOPs by not registering their details when entering the premises.

The compounds must be settled at the Kuching District Health Office within 14 days.

Awang Din added even though compounds are issued daily and warnings shared by the media, some members of the public still appear to be ignorant of the SOPs.

“The public are getting complacent by not adhering to the social distancing SOPs. The public should be cooperative to curb Covid-19 transmissions, and should not take the pandemic lightly,” he stressed.