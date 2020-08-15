A nod of thanks to the private sector

Uggah lauds contribution of private sector for working with the state government to contain spread of Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah thanks the private sector and the state government for assisting in enhancing the testing capacity for Covid-19 virus in the state.

“It is an undeniable fact that when Covid-19 first started spreading in Sarawak, our capacity was very limited. We only had one screening centre in Kuching and most of the samples had to be sent to Kuala Lumpur for testing. We even had to wait four or five days for the laboratory results,” said Uggah.

He added several private firms came to the state’s rescue in overcoming the acute shortage of testing facilities by donating polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines to the Sibu Hospital and later to other major hospitals.

“The private sector also actively participated in the fight against Covid-19 by donating four such machines for Kuching, one for Miri and two for Bintulu,” Uggah told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly in Petra Jaya yesterday.

As for the extraction machine, he said the state government had donated one such machine to Miri while the private sector donated one to Bintulu.

“As a result of the cooperation and assistance provided by all parties, the testing capacity for Covid-19 has increased tremendously. Also, the state government recently contributed RM1 million to increase the testing capacity at Sarawak Heart Centre.

Uggah thanked everybody on behalf of the state government for playing crucial roles in preventing the spread of Covid-19, especially the state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing and his teams in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisional health offices.

“They have shown exemplary commitment in carrying out their tasks professionally and with patience. For your information, they managed to track down 2,762 close contacts of 10 Covid-19 clusters in the state.”

Uggah also said the secretariat had created a WhatsApp group together with other government agencies and departments to better address public complaints arising and carry out immediate measures to rectify the issues.