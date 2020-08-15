Abun Sui: MA63 Special Cabinet Committee final report should be made public immediately

KUCHING (Aug 14): PKR Sarawak Information Chief Abun Sui Anyit is urging Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) to push for the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Cabinet Committee’s final report to be published to the public immediately.

He said in a statement that Hanifah’s refusal to reveal ongoing discussions on matters related to the committee’s findings was disappointing, arguing that Sarawakians must be kept informed on the progress.

“For over five decades the people of Sarawak have suffered under the same politicians who were in Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak and now in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). It is now time for change and reform to ensure the rights of Sarawakians are defended and upheld.

“Keadilan Sarawak calls on the present Pakatan Nasional (PN) Government and its loose alliance of supporters in GPS to immediately agree to the creation of a cross party select committee on specific matters related to MA63,” said Abun.

He said on December 10, 2019, an approval had been granted on 17 out of the 21 matters tabled by the State Governments of Sabah and Sarawak during one of the MA63 committee meetings.

The four matters outstanding now, he said, must be progressed and as such, PKR Sarawak calls for the negotiations to be conducted transparently and concluded without delay.

He said the government must implement urgent democratic reforms beginning with transparent and accountable governance and open access to all reports pertaining to the MA63 Special Cabinet Committee findings without further delay.

“In April 2019, a bill to amend Article 1(2) of the Constitution was presented by the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government. This was heatedly debated and the records show that every MP from GPS had abstained whilst PH MPs showed the strongest support.

“The amendment failed to secure the two-third majority required and as result, the bid to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak in the Constitution was thwarted.

“In view of this, despite being vocal about Sarawak’s rights related to the MA63, MP’s from GPS have so far proved to be far less resilient when the proposed amendment was tabled in Parliament,” said Abun.