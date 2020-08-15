Body of baby boy found at garbage disposal site

KOTA KINABALU: A baby boy with his umbilical cord still intact was found dead at a garbage disposal site in Inanam Taipan early yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the newborn, weighing around four kilograms, was found by members of the public at about 12.30am.

“Following the discovery, a team of police was sentd to the location, together with medical officers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. “

The body has been taken to hospital for a post-mortem,” he said.

Habibi urged anyone with information pertaining to the case to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body.