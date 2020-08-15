Call to make declaration of assets compulsory for Sabah election candidates

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Youth Council (MBS) permanent chairman Mazlan Joe Manan urged the government through the Election Commission (EC) to make it compulsory for candidates in the Sabah State Election to declare their assets and sources of income before or when submitting their nomination forms. He said the declaration of assets was important to combat abuse of power and corruption in the future.

“Besides that, politicians and election candidates can show their commitment towards creating a corruption-free environment as expected by the people and voters in their respective constituencies.

“With this initial step, it will be able to help the people to screen the election candidates,” he said in a statement here yesterday. — Bernama