Catholic churches in S’wak resume services today

KUCHING (Aug 15): With Sarawak declared a Covid-19 green zone, Roman Catholic churches have resume services starting today (Aug 15).

Archbishop of Kuching Rev Fr Simon Poh in a statement today appealed to parishioners to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing face masks, practise social distancing as well as proper hand hygiene, and also to bring their own hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants

“I appeal to Catholics and the people of goodwill to live our Christian and social responsibility to donate to the Catholic Welfare Services (CWS) and charity to alleviate suffering, pray and intercede for our society and donate blood to save lives,” he said.

He also appealed to to parishioners to complete the national E-census online before Sept 30 and to take advantage of the loan moratoriums from Bank Negara Malaysia and utilise the Credit Counseling and Debt Management Agency (for individual) and Small Debt Resolution Scheme (for small and medium enterprises).

On July 31, the Catholic Archdiocese here announced that all daily, Sunday masses and services in parishes were temporarily suspended after Kuching was declared a Covid-19 red zone on July 28, recording a whopping 22 cases that day.

Kuching reverted back to yellow zone on Aug 3 following a drop in the number of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, and then back in the green zone on Wednesday after zero local transmissions in the past 14 days.