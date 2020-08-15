Covid-19: 23 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 9,175

KUCHING (Aug 15): Malaysia recorded 26 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 9,175, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a live update in its Facebook page today, the ministry said three out of the total positive cases were imported cases, all of which were detected in Kuala Lumpur.

The remaining 23 were locally-transmitted cases, of which 14 were detected in Kedah, three in Kuala Lumpur, two each in Pulau Pinang and Negeri Sembilan respectively and one each in Johor and Perlis.

“Out of the 14 cases in Kedah, 10 were detected from the Tawar Cluster, three from the Sala cluster and one from the Muda Cluster.

“Both cases detected in Pulau Pinang were also from the Tawar Cluster in Kedah,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, there were only three cases recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing thhe total of recovery and discharged cases to 8,831.

The death toll remained at 125 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, there are a total of 219 active cases, with six of them receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, out of which one currently requires intubation.