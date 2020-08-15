DCM: No quarantine, swab test for two-day outbound travels

KUCHING: Sarawakian government servants or those from the private sector travelling to Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan on official business and returning to the state within two days would be exempted from the mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 swab test, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

However, they must possess the ‘Surat Arahan Rasmi’ (Official Instruction Letter) from their respective heads of department or employers.

“If they travel out of the state for more than two days, their samples will be taken for Covid-19 testing, but there is no need for quarantine,” said Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

On Thursday, SDMC said civil servants and businesspersons entering Sarawak via Kuching International Airport from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan would be required to show their QR Code exemption through ‘enterSarawak’ – the SDMC’s app – or by presenting their official duty letters and filling the eHealth Declaration Form.

The committee said samples would be taken from these returnees via swab tests, but they would not be required to be quarantined or given a wristband for tracking.

On a related matter, Uggah said the Ministry for Local Government and Housing had presented the standard operating procedures (SOP) for open-concept karaoke services at official and social events, music cafés and bistros that would be allowed to operate starting today (Aug 15).

On another matter, he assured the public that the state government would not allow the import of chicken parts as local demands for such products could be met domestically.

“If we really have to import, we will import them from countries that do not have chicken-related diseases. So, don ft worry about that, h said Uggah in responding to concerns about other country having reportedly claimed that Covid-19 virus had been detected in imported poultry products.

Uggah also said the Sarawak government would provide feedback to the federal Ministry of Environment and Water with regard to the transboundary haze from Indonesia, and the matter would be discussed at federal level in both countries.

“If there’s a need to have discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia, it would be carried out by the ministry in Kuala Lumpur. There is also an Asean committee on transboundary haze, h said Uggah.

He said the matter was an international affair and Sarawak would not need to initiate discussions with Kalimantan on transboundary haze.