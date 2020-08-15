Dr Yii’s petition to introduce tiered system for no face mask fine gets 106 signatures from MPs

KUCHING (Aug 15): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii today said his petition to compel the government to introduce a tiered system for the fine for failure to wear face masks, has received the support of 106 MPs, including government backbenchers.

He said in a statement that he had discussed the proposal in the petition, which he started together with Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi last week, with different MPs, regardless of their political parties and affiliations for their feedback.

“I met each and every MP one by one including those from different political parties and political divides that signed the petition. I explained to them the rationale of this policy and how a tiered system may be more equitable to the general public.

“The proposal also includes the government providing free and affordable face masks, especially to the poor.

“We had fruitful discussions, and many gave constructive feedback but still agreed in principle and signed the petition, even those from the government bench, including those from Sarawak,” he said.

All in all there are 222 MPs in Parliament.

Dr Yii believes that this bipartisan approach would allow them to work together in a constructive manner.

“So while I respect the different opinions and each view, I urge the different political parties to properly understand the proposal and discuss it on its merits and not simply lie or try to mislead the public on the matter,” he said.

He was responding to what he termed as “misinformation” being spread by several quarters since yesterday, alleging that he wanted to totally remove the RM1,000 fine for those who violated the face mask regulation, encouraging people to break the law or even purposefully wanting to put people in danger to get the disease.

“This is pure gutter politics and far from the truth especially if they read the whole proposal,” said Dr Yii.

He hopes that the government would consider introducing the tiered system, where first-time offenders would be fined RM250 each, and repeat offenders will get a higher fine only for face mask violations and not for breaking quarantine or not following the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Second time offenders, Dr Yii proposed, would be fined RM500 each and repeat offenders would have to pay the RM1,000 fine each.

“While I understand and respect the different opinions on the matter, we believe the RM1,000 fine is too steep especially for the poor, the disabled, students, and even people who lost their jobs or suffer reduction of income due to the bad economy.

“In some cases, it could be merely an honest mistake, including a case where an elderly lady who was going to a market forgot to wear one and was walking back to her car to wear it, but was fined RM1,000 also.

“Many of us saw the case where a student was crying when he was fined RM1,000 when he pulled his mask down while still waiting for the LRT. There are few more of such cases reported around the country,” he said.

Dr Yii said he is not trying to justify their mistakes, but they do need to pay a fine. However, he said, it would not be right for a first-time offender to be fined RM1,000 straight away.

He said the ambiguity of law including the definition of “crowded public places” also opened it up to possible arbitrary enforcement and even selective enforcement, where there is different treatment for VVIPs and other people.

He stressed that what is important is enforcement. Even if the fine is RM10,000 and there is no enforcement, people would still not follow the rules.

“But if the enforcement is strict, even with a RM250 fine, people will be concerned.

“We acknowledge there are people that may directly disobey this law and want to put others in danger, that is why we proposed higher penalties for repeat offenders,” he said.

Dr Yii also pointed out that the current RM1,000 fine is about 83 per cent of Malaysia’s minimum wage, in comparison to similar fines in other countries like Australia, which is AUD200 or 6.7 per cent of their minimum wage, in Singapore, SGD300 or 23 per cent of the proposed minimum wage (SIngapore does not have official minimum wage), and in the United Kingdom is British Pound 100, which is 13 per cent of their minimum wage.

“In the UK they also practise a tiered system where repeat offenders are fine even more,” said Dr Yii.