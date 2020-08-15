Ho Wah Genting in the race for Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: Malaysia’s Ho Wah Genting Bhd (HWGB), through its wholly owned subsidiary, HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd (HWGB Biotech) on Friday signed a joint venture agreement (JV) with US-based E-Mo Biology Inc (EBI) for the research and development of vaccines, immunological treatment and diagnostic product development in relation to the COVID-19 virus, following the Memorandum of Agreement signed on 06 August 2020.

Under the JV, EBI is responsible to undertake phase IV clinical trials for a new indication which proposes the use of existing poliomyelitis virus vaccines for prevention of the infectious disease, including vaccines, immunological treatment, diagnostic product development and any similar treatment against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-co-V2) pandemic and other relevant diseases.

Additionally, EBI will also carry out the R&D, testing, registration and commercialization of the five provisional patent application and other activities relating to the patents which EBI owns, for the purpose of treating the diseases.

Under the JV, HWGB Biotech will invest US$1 million and be entitled to 40% of the total net profit as a sponsor of EBI. Furthermore, HWGB Biotech will enjoy exclusive rights for the production, distribution and the sale of the repurposed vaccine based on the polio vaccine for use in preventing COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia countries.

The vaccine is currently awaiting the necessary approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct phase IV clinical trials for a new indication which proposes the use of existing poliomyelitis virus vaccines (polio vaccines) for prevention of Covid-19.

Chief executive officer of HWGB, Datuk Lim Ooi Hong said, “We hope the repurposing of the proven polio virus vaccines can fast track the Covid-19 vaccine development to save lives, as the situation now is dire. Additionally, the JV represents a further step to firm up the collaboration of both parties that will be beneficial for both.”