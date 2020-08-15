KKB’s prospects to remain healthy despite slowdown in 2Q

KUCHING: KKB Engineering Bhd’s (KKB) prospects are expected to remain healthy despite the slowdown seen in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20).

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) noted that KKB’s 2QFY20 normalised earnings fell by 19.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) per cent y-o-y to RM4.4 million, primarily due to the disruption brought on by the movement control order (MCO) on construction and business activities which led to lower progress claims.

Cumulatively, it said, the group’s first half of FY20 (1HFY20) normalised earnings increased by 27.2 per cent y-o-y to RM10.8 million, mainly driven by improved profit after tax (PAT) margin at its manufacturing division.

“Despite 1HFY20 earnings performance only made up 37.4 per cent of ours FY20 earnings estimates, we expect KKB’s construction and business activities to pick up pace in 2HFY20,” the research team said.

Aside from that, the group’s 1HFY20 revenue declined by 16.9 per cent y-o-y to RM197.4 million which was mainly as a result of lower revenue of RM32.8 million (down 53.6 per cent y-o-y) from its construction division.

“This, however, was partially offset by higher revenue of RM12.7 million (up 429.2 per cent y-o-y) from the Steel Pipes manufacturing division in 2QFY20,” it added.

MIDF Research also pointed out that the decline in revenue from the construction division was due to lower progress claims from the Pan Borneo Highway project (WPC-09) during the MCO period.

“Nonetheless, the group managed to contain its cost of sales in 1HFY20 to RM159.2 million (down 22 per cent y-o-y) which led to an improvement in operating profit margin of 11.1 per cent (up 3.9ppts y-o-y),” it added.

As for its manufacturing segment, the research team said the group’s 1HFY20 total revenue for the manufacturing sector improved by 115.9 per cent y-o-y to RM69.8 million as predominantly driven by the strong revenue performance from the Steel Pipes manufacturing division (SPMD) which jumped up 429.2 per cent y-o-y to RM12.7 million in the 2QFY20.

This was mainly boosted by the increase off takes of Steel Pipes required under the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

“We opine that this division would continue to benefit from the increased allocation for the Sarawak Water Grid programme as evidenced by the group’s new water supply job win from Kuching Water Board (KWB) in May 2020.

“Thus, we are of the view the continuous upgrading of water supply systems in Sarawak will provide a synergistic benefit to the group’s SPMD and Steel Fabrication division within its engineering Sector as well moving forward,” it said.

All in, MIDF Research retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

“We posit that the group’s revenue and earnings prospects remain healthy moving forward in anticipation of recovery in 2HFY20 earnings following the resumption of construction and business activities and increased workforce capacity at work sites as seen during the Recovery MCO period. The group’s prospect is also well-supported by its healthy outstanding order book of about RM800 million which will provide earnings visibility over the next two years.”

Aside from that, it believed KKB could continue to be a beneficiary from the potential mega infra projects roll-out in the state of Sarawak and Sabah (Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, Trans-Borneo Highway project, Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Water Grid, Sarawak Petrochemical Hub) in the foreseeable term.