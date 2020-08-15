Meragang Buffalo Station in Lawas to be developed as state’s first buffalo cheese processing centre

LIMBANG (Aug 15): Meragang Buffalo Station in Lawas will be developed as the first buffalo cheese processing centre in Sarawak, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He said that the proposed project was to tap the full potential of the large buffalo population Limbang, especially in Lawas.

“To fully exploit the potential of the large buffalo population in Limbang, especially in Lawas, Sarawak plans to appoint a private company to pioneer the buffalo cheese project at the Meragang Buffalo Station in Lawas,” Dr Abdul Rahman said when met by reporters after officiating a Community Extension Outreach Programme at Rumah Sengat here today.

The assistant minister said that the project was “feasible” as buffalo milk was of better quality and contained good fat while fetching a higher price than cow milk, which has been widely produced in Peninsula, specifically in Langkawi and Selangor.

In addition, buffalo cheese was in high demand in the overseas market such as Italy and Japan.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said that to boost production, technologies such as the impregnation method would be used to ensure that buffaloes could produce plenty of milk.

“At the same time, there will be collaboration with private companies using the Centre for Collection, Processing and Packaging (CPPC) approach,” he said adding that the cheese processing company would work with local buffalo breeders who would rent their buffaloes for producing milk for the cheese production.

Also present at the function was Limbang divisional agricultural officer Japaruddin Ali.