Minetech signs MOU with Borneo Oil and Gas

KUCHING: Minetech Resources Bhd (Minetech) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Minetech Construction Sdn Bhd (Minetech Construction), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Borneo Oil & Gas Corporation Sdn Bhd (Borneo Oil and Gas) to explore and establish a non-bidding joint venture undertaking mining works at Hutan Simpan Bukit Ibam, Mukim Keratong, Pahang.

Minetech Construction is principally engaged in rock blasting, controlled blasting, civil engineering, construction and infrastructure development; and also involved in the business of mining and has the prerequisite equipment, expertise and personnel will experience in mining works.

Minetech Resources executive director Matt Chin said: “The MoU with Borneo Oil & Gas is an avenue for us to open up a new stream of revenue. Given the recent surge in gold prices, this is a good time to work with other businesses in the extractive industry and leverage on the opportunities.

“We will be also granted the first right of refusal for producing and processing all minerals and precious metals including gold on the Prospecting Area subject to the consensus by the Parties.”

The MOU, which is valid for a period of 12 months, will commence within three months of its execution date. Under the MOU, Minetech Construction will provide excavation machinery and equipment, personnel for blasting activities, excavation works, execution of the mining scheme and related works based on BOG’s proposal, provision of logistics for mining ore to designated stockpile area, provision of logistics of overburdened material to designated dumping ground, road maintenance and, conducting all operations in strict adherence to relevant laws and environmental practices.

Under the MoU, Borneo Oil and Gas will continue exploration works to identify high-grade mining ore, to provide geological advice in terms of excavation and if needed be, to appoint independent geological advisor to provide the required duties as stipulated in the MoU, Additional to plan the mining scheme and related works with MCSB.

Prospecting and mining rights to the land, covering 1,200 hectares, was granted to HDL Global Sdn Bhd (HDL) by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Pahang on May 21, 2010. In March 2015, HDL signed an exclusive production sharing agreement with BOG.

Following exploration works carried out since March 2015, a mining lease to an area of 187 hectares divided into six zones from A, C, D, E, F and H was granted to BOG, which through a first assessment found 60,032 oz potential gold resources equivalent to 1.86 million gm of gold. After a more detailed exploration of zone B, it was found that of the 1.6 million metric tons of ore, there was an average grade of 0.42 g/t or about 22,200 oz equivalent to 621,917 gm of gold.