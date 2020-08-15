No chicken parts from Brazil in Sarawak, assures Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak is not allowing the import of chicken parts from Brazil or any other country which has been known to have poultry disease problems.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak had sufficient supply of domestic chicken, besides importing only from countries which had been certified to only produce disease-free chicken products.

“I would like to inform all Sarawakians that we (state government) are not allowing the import of chicken parts from Brazil,” he told a press conference here in response to recent concerns of traces of Covid-19 found on samples of frozen chicken wings from the Latin American country imported into China.

According to a Cable News Network (CNN) report yesterday, traces of the virus were detected Wednesday on a surface sample taken from a batch of chicken wings during screening of imported frozen food in Longgang district, Shenzhen.

Quoting the municipal government’s statement, the report said the findings were the latest in a series of reports of contaminated imported food products in the country. — Bernama