KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered no new Covid-19 case yesterday.

The number of warded cases in Sabah remained at 17 cases, with the highest number of warded persons in Sandakan with 13 patients, Penampang (2) and one each in Tawau and Kota Kinabalu.

The total cumulative Covid-19 cases remained at 415 with 390 cases recovered and eight deaths.

At the same time, a total of 335 people are now undergoing quarantine at centres in Sabah while 636 are being quarantined at home.