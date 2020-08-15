Police record statement from Asri Janggut

KUALA LUMPUR: Hot Burger Malaysia founder Mohd Asri Hamid – or ‘Asri Janggut’ – was seen leaving the Bukit Aman police headquarters here at 1pm yesterday after having his statement recorded.

Mohd Asri’s lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali said his client was questioned for one and a half hours before they left for Friday prayers.

“The statement was recorded by an investigating officer from Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s special investigation unit, and the session commenced at 11.10am.

“Asri gave his statement over the alleged illegal gambling activities and the sale of contraband cigarettes during the questioning, apart from his claims that most of police officers did not observe daily prayers,” said Shaharudin when met by reporters at Bukit Aman here yesterday.

He said Mohd Asri would be further questioned at 3pm over the same matter.

Bernama previously reported that two police reports were lodged against him at Jalan Travers and Jalan Tun Razak police stations two days ago.

The case is classified under Section 505(c) of Penal Code for causing public alarm, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or service.

It was also reported that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador described claims made by Asri that police officers did not observe their daily prayers as ‘excessive’.

In the same viral video, Mohd Asri allegedly made the same claim against members of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

However, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said, in a statement, that the force had accepted the apology made by Mohd Asri, which was published on the social media platform of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association on Wednesday. — Bernama