Police reports over false bankruptcy claim

SANDAKAN: Elopura incumbent assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun held a press conference to clarify his name following a Facebook post that stated he was declared bankrupt, and has therefore lost his right to become a candidate in the coming snap state election.

Chong said the people needed to know the truth because he was keen to defend the Elopura seat under Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the upcoming state election if he was given a chance by the party.

His lawyer, Rowena Rasid, was present at the press conference at his office in Bandar Letat Mile 3 to clarify the matter.

Rowena explained that the bankruptcy notice was issued by a private company, but the issue was settled amicably between both parties, and the court had agreed for the notice to be withdrawn on June 22, 2020.

“However, on August 2, this year, a Facebook post by a fake user account under the name Awang Hadi claimed that Chong was declared bankrupt.

“This is clearly not true and is seen as one of the tactics done by the opposition (parties) to tarnish Chong’s reputation,” she said.

“We have lodged a police report regarding this post, and will proceed to make another police report today (yesterday) to report defamation by this Facebook user,” Rowena said.

The Facebook post was shared by 94 other users and Chong said that he was concerned that the false claim would tarnish his reputation and good name.

He said DAP leaders at the headquarters and DAP Sabah were aware of the matter and had advised him to consult his lawyer to clarify the matter.

“This person used a fake (Facebook) account. If the claims were true, then surely this person would have used a real account instead.

“We lodged police reports to demand the person take down the Facebook post. If this continues, we will take legal action against this person,” he said.

Chong hoped the people would not simply believe false claims posted on social media.

He said he had resigned from his positions in all businesses and private companies, and problems such as this would not arise in the future.

“As for the Elopura seat, I am ready to contest again. I have a team of 300 people who are ready, the machineries are ready. (However) I will respect the decision of the party leaders,” he added.

Chong had become an assemblyman for the first time after he won the Elopura seat in the last general election in 2018 under DAP, defeating Chan Tzun Hei (Barisan Nasional) with a majority of 6,832 votes.