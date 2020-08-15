Proposal to give hospital museum face lift

SIBU: Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum here will get a face lift if everything goes well, says Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“The building structure will be preserved. Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum Association will be submitting the proposal to the state government to request funding for renovation works.

“The rest of the funding will have to come from public donation. Through “Babies of Lau King Howe Hospital” programme, the public can chip in RM1 towards the cause,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked on matters discussed with the association headed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing recollected that the museum was declared open Aug 3, 1996 but closed for the construction of Sibu Town Square, Phase 2 (Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang, Phase 2) in June 2005 before reopening after renovation Dec 4, 2008.

According to the Nangka assemblyman, the museum is jointly run by Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum Association, Sibu Municipal Council and Sarawak Health Department with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked on July 6, 2009.

Meanwhile, museum manager John Ting said an average of 600 visitors per month visited the museum last year while 1,059 visited from January to July this year, adding that visitors comprised mainly school and university students.

The museum is open 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. It closes on Mondays.